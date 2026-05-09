Rabindranath Tagore's 165th birthday observed on 2 days in 2026 India May 09, 2026

Rabindranath Tagore's 165th birthday will be marked on both May 7 and May 9 in 2026 because of a calendar clash.

His actual birth date is May 7, but the traditional Bengali calendar celebrates him on Pochishe Boishakh, which falls on May 9 in 2026.

So, you'll see festivities happening on both days!