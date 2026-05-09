Rabindranath Tagore's 165th birthday observed on 2 days in 2026
India
Rabindranath Tagore's 165th birthday will be marked on both May 7 and May 9 in 2026 because of a calendar clash.
His actual birth date is May 7, but the traditional Bengali calendar celebrates him on Pochishe Boishakh, which falls on May 9 in 2026.
So, you'll see festivities happening on both days!
Pochishe Boishakh features poetry music art
May 7 highlights Tagore's global legacy, while May 9 is all about the deep connection Bengalis feel for his work.
On Pochishe Boishakh, people in West Bengal, Tripura, and Bangladesh celebrate with poetry readings, music, and art, honoring the man who changed Bengali culture forever as Asia's first Nobel laureate.