Radhakrishna Hotel rat-in-dosa video prompts extortion probe, 2 arrested

On September 24, the rat-in-dosa incident was recorded and later shared on social media, and led to the FDA suspending the hotel's license on September 28.

The accused first asked for ₹25 lakh to keep things quiet, then dropped it to ₹20 lakh and then ₹15 lakh, and finally kept pushing for another ₹6 lakh, threatening to circulate the video further if they didn't get paid.

Police stepped in and arrested them on October 5 while they were accepting cash.