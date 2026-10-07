Radhakrishna Hotel rat-in-dosa video prompts extortion probe, 2 arrested
India
A video of a rat found in a dosa at Borivali's Radhakrishna Hotel was later shared on social media, but the story didn't end there.
Two women were arrested after allegedly using the video to demand money from the hotel owner, turning an already shocking moment into an extortion case.
Women arrested accepting cash Oct 5
On September 24, the rat-in-dosa incident was recorded and later shared on social media, and led to the FDA suspending the hotel's license on September 28.
The accused first asked for ₹25 lakh to keep things quiet, then dropped it to ₹20 lakh and then ₹15 lakh, and finally kept pushing for another ₹6 lakh, threatening to circulate the video further if they didn't get paid.
Police stepped in and arrested them on October 5 while they were accepting cash.