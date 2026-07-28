Radhakrishnan-led committee suggests 100+ reforms for NEET security and fairness
India
After the 2024 NEET paper leak shook things up, a committee led by former ISRO chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan suggested more than 100 changes to make the exam fairer and more secure.
Their ideas? Bring in permanent NTA experts, set up dedicated teams for exam design, and get state and district committees involved to tighten up how centers are run.
Aadhaar checks proposed, 27 recommendations pending
To stop cheating, the committee pushed for Aadhaar-based biometric checks, encrypted question transfers, some of which are already in place as of 2026.
Still, 27 recommendations have not been rolled out yet (like multi-session exams).