Radharamn Das removed from ISKCON Kolkata roles after public comments
Radharamn Das, who was ISKCON Kolkata's vice president and spokesperson, has been removed from all roles.
He said he is no longer allowed to represent the group in media or official spaces, mainly due to his public comments on sensitive issues like Hindu persecution in Bangladesh and legal action against former minister Maneka Gandhi.
ISKCON cites Bangladesh remarks, meals push
ISKCON said Das's statements about Bangladesh and his push for vegetarian midday meals in West Bengal did not align with their policies, especially since members are not supposed to publicly explain sattvik food choices.
His complaints against comedian Surleen Kaur and legal steps against Gandhi also played a part.
Despite the decision, Das thanked supporters and promised to respect ISKCON's rules, saying he would continue to abide by ISKCON's directives.