Radharamn Das removed from ISKCON Kolkata roles after public comments

ISKCON cites Bangladesh remarks, meals push

ISKCON said Das's statements about Bangladesh and his push for vegetarian midday meals in West Bengal did not align with their policies, especially since members are not supposed to publicly explain sattvik food choices.

His complaints against comedian Surleen Kaur and legal steps against Gandhi also played a part.

Despite the decision, Das thanked supporters and promised to respect ISKCON's rules, saying he would continue to abide by ISKCON's directives.