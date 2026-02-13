Radio connects people everywhere: PM Modi on World Radio Day

World Radio Day, celebrated every February 13, marks the launch of UN Radio back in 1946. This year's theme is "Radio and Artificial Intelligence: AI is a tool, not a voice."

Modi invites citizens to share ideas for Mann Ki Baat

All India Radio broadcasts across India in multiple languages and dialects.

Modi also invited citizens to share ideas for his monthly Mann Ki Baat show, which has aired since 2014.

The next episode is scheduled later this month.