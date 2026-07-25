RAF assistant commandant Sonia Sehrawat trends after CJP protest violence
Sonia Sehrawat, assistant commandant of the RAF, found herself trending after the Cockraoch Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi turned violent on July 20.
Sonia Sehrawat was among the security personnel injured during the student march, and soon after, one of Sehrawat's Instagram stories caught everyone's attention and set off a wave of online debate.
Sonia Sehrawat's cockroach story draws backlash
Sehrawat shared (and deleted) an Instagram story showing a dead cockroach with the caption, "Can't fix themselves and they wanna fix the country."
Many saw this as a dig at CJP protesters, leading to major backlash and raising questions about what officers should post online during tense situations.
People also dug into her other posts, like vacation pics from Goa, and she later explained in a video that she'd removed her name tag at the protest because of the heat.
Sonia Sehrawat's fitness posts draw scrutiny
She's known for sharing fitness content with her big social media following, something that's now become part of this larger conversation about how officers' online lives can shape public debates.