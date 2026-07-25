RAF assistant commandant Sonia Sehrawat trends after CJP protest violence

Sehrawat shared (and deleted) an Instagram story showing a dead cockroach with the caption, "Can't fix themselves and they wanna fix the country."

Many saw this as a dig at CJP protesters, leading to major backlash and raising questions about what officers should post online during tense situations.

People also dug into her other posts, like vacation pics from Goa, and she later explained in a video that she'd removed her name tag at the protest because of the heat.