RAF bans electric shock weapons, riot guns during Delhi protests

Now, RAF teams must wear full protective gear (think helmets with locked visors) and record all operations with body cameras for transparency.

Only properly trained personnel should handle crowd-control duties, though if manpower shortages make deployment unavoidable, untrained personnel must receive detailed operational briefings and sensitisation.

Commanders are also expected to brief and debrief their teams thoroughly.

The goal: keep both protesters and police safer, while making sure force is only ever a last resort.