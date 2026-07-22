RAF officer Sonia Sehrawat under fire over viral Instagram story
RAF officer Sonia Sehrawat is under fire after an alleged Instagram story ("Can't fix themselves and they wanna fix the country") went viral following the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi.
The CJP accused her of mocking protesters and supporting police "brutality," and MP Mahua Moitra also criticized her for calling protesters "cockroaches."
CJP responded, "We are cockroaches. And cockroaches never die."
Sonia Sehrawat denies mocking protesters
Sehrawat denied making fun of protesters or condoning violence.
She said injuries at the protest happened because of a stampede, not police action, and stressed her team was focused on protecting people, even as they faced verbal abuse and attacks themselves.
Sehrawat added she was also injured during the chaos, saying, "We had to control the crowd... we were constantly under attack from protesters who were angry and agitated."