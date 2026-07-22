RAF officer Sonia Sehrawat under fire over viral Instagram story

RAF officer Sonia Sehrawat is under fire after an alleged Instagram story ("Can't fix themselves and they wanna fix the country") went viral following the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi.

The CJP accused her of mocking protesters and supporting police "brutality," and MP Mahua Moitra also criticized her for calling protesters "cockroaches."

CJP responded, "We are cockroaches. And cockroaches never die."