RAF officer Sonia Sehrawat's deleted Instagram story triggers CRPF inquiry
India
RAF officer Sonia Sehrawat is in the spotlight after posting a controversial Instagram story on July 21, which she later deleted.
The post drew criticism from opposition leaders and triggered an internal CRPF inquiry, as it may have broken the force's strict social media rules.
Sehrawat on medical leave visited CRPF
Sehrawat, who sustained a fracture and a shoulder injury during protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, has been on medical leave but recently visited CRPF headquarters with other injured officers, where Director General GP Singh praised their efforts.
Now, with her social media activity under review, she's been asked to explain herself before any action is taken.