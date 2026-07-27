Probe finds RAF personnel fired pellet guns on student protesters
What's the story
A probe has found that personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) used pellet guns on protesters during the July 20 Parliament march, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (BJP), in Delhi's Connaught Place area. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is now preparing a report on this incident, with an official investigation report expected soon. Over 47 RAF personnel were also injured in the protest, some seriously.
Injury details
Pellet injuries among protesters
At least four cases of pellet-gun injuries among protesters have been reported.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed one victim, Sahil Lohchab, who bore injuries across his body and face.
"The government must stop lying....They have fired guns at the future of India," he said while showing Lohchab's injuries.
On Sunday, Gandhi wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding accountability for the "barbaric assault on students."
"As Home Minister, did you approve use of....pellet guns?"
Firing details
RAF personnel fired at least 7 rounds
Sources told The Indian Express that an RAF person fired at least seven rounds from his pellet gun during the protest march.
Five of these rounds hit protesters while two hit the ground.
This was after protesters allegedly attacked security personnel and pelted stones, a source said.
The probe also revealed that the "force gradient" used for crowd control was not in accordance with prescribed standards and RAF training.
This observation came after an internal review flagged serious operational lapses.
Review process
Serious operational lapses flagged
According to the newspaper, Inspector General (RAF) Seema Dhundhia told officers that they failed to brief their personnel properly and on time before deploying them around Jantar Mantar and Parliament on July 20.
She also stated that Sector Headquarters did not get timely information on the actual deployment, location, and operational activities of the companies and directed that future reports contain these facts for each company.
Assessment process
Professional post-event assessment will be conducted
A video conference meeting was held by Dhundhia on July 22 to discuss the role and conduct of RAF personnel during this protest, with corrective measures laid down for future law enforcement duties.
"The meeting reviewed the role, deployment and conduct of RAF personnel during the protest at Jantar Mantar and the Sansad Chalo march. A series of corrective measures were laid down for future law and order duties," a source told The Indian Express.