Probe finds RAF personnel fired pellet guns on student protesters

At least four cases of pellet-gun injuries among protesters have been reported.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed one victim, Sahil Lohchab, who bore injuries across his body and face.

"The government must stop lying....They have fired guns at the future of India," he said while showing Lohchab's injuries.

On Sunday, Gandhi wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding accountability for the "barbaric assault on students."

"As Home Minister, did you approve use of....pellet guns?"