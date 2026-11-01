Rafale-M lands on INS Vikrant October 29 in carrier trials

The Rafale-M deal is worth ₹63,000 crore and includes not just the jets but also training, simulators, weapons, and technology transfer to facilitate the integration of indigenous weapons into the aircraft in line with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The new fighters are set to arrive between 2028 and 2029 and will make both INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya even stronger at sea: think better air defense, maritime strikes, and surveillance.

This successful landing shows India is serious about building up its own capabilities while teaming up with global partners.