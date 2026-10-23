Rafale thrills crowds in Kashi at IAF 94th anniversary airshow
India
The Rafale fighter jet wowed huge crowds in Kashi with a jaw-dropping aerial performance, kicking off a three-day air show for the Indian Air Force's 94th anniversary.
Spectators cheered as the jet pulled off steep climbs and sharp dives right over Namo Ghat, setting an energetic tone for the celebration.
Tejas Sukhoi Sarang amid 79 stations
The event isn't just about cool planes: Tejas, Sukhoi, and even navy and army assets joined in for joint displays.
The Sarang helicopter team's precise formations were a crowd favorite.
With big crowds expected, police set up 79 temporary stations and brought in 11,500 police personnel to keep things safe.
Excitement is sky-high among locals, students, and seniors alike. Everyone's out to celebrate India's aerial power.