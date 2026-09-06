Raghav Chadha urges UPI UZQR link at Uzbekistan conference

Chadha pointed out how UPI exploded from just 90,000 transactions in 2016 to more than 240 billion now, thanks to the Digital India push.

He also noted that mobile data is way cheaper today, down from ₹269 per GB in 2014 to only ₹8 per GB, making tech more reachable for all.

Emphasizing privacy, he said protecting digital rights is key and that young people have the power to drive innovation while keeping data safe.