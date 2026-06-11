Raghuram Rajan calls India's reported over 7% GDP growth 'off' India Jun 11, 2026

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan is raising eyebrows at India's reported more than 7% GDP growth, saying it doesn't match up with what's happening on the ground.

He pointed out that if the economy was really booming, we'd see more investment and capital coming in, but that's not the case.

As he put it, "Something is off."