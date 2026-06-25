RAHSTA 2026 in Mumbai July 8-9 focuses on sustainable roads
RAHSTA 2026, the country's top road infrastructure event, lands in Mumbai on July 8-9.
It's all about building sustainable roads for India's future, but organizers say challenges like high costs and tricky procurement still need tackling.
The expo brings together policymakers, contractors, and tech innovators to push for better solutions.
RAHSTA features digital tools and awards
The theme is "Connecting Sustainably, Safely, Smartly," so expect cool tech like digital construction tools and intelligent transport systems.
Big names, Tata Hitachi and Caterpillar, are showing off their latest gear.
Plus, the RAHSTA Awards will spotlight standout projects across 24 categories.
With industry leaders sharing insights and major sponsors backing the event, it's set to be a hot spot for networking and fresh ideas.