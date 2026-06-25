RAHSTA 2026 in Mumbai July 8-9 focuses on sustainable roads

RAHSTA features digital tools and awards

The theme is "Connecting Sustainably, Safely, Smartly," so expect cool tech like digital construction tools and intelligent transport systems.

Big names, Tata Hitachi and Caterpillar, are showing off their latest gear.

Plus, the RAHSTA Awards will spotlight standout projects across 24 categories.

With industry leaders sharing insights and major sponsors backing the event, it's set to be a hot spot for networking and fresh ideas.