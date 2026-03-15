Rahul Gandhi accuses DU of caste discrimination in admissions
Rahul Gandhi has accused Delhi University (DU) of using interviews to weed out students from certain castes.
At an event in Lucknow, he shared, "I went to Delhi University. An interview is a method to eliminate students. They ask what your caste is, and then you fail in the interview."
DU responds, says most admissions rely on CUET scores
DU responded by saying most admissions rely on CUET scores and interviews aren't required for most courses.
The university also pointed to its recent hiring across all categories and asked Gandhi to check his facts.
INTEC backs Gandhi's contention
The Indian National Teachers's Congress (INTEC) backed Gandhi's contention, sharing examples where qualified SC, ST, and OBC candidates were rejected after interviews for reserved teaching jobs.
INTEC criticized DU's response and said the administration should examine recruitment processes, noting that qualified SC, ST, and OBC candidates had been declared 'Not Found Suitable' after interviews.