Rahul Gandhi appears in defamation case against him
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi showed up in a Sultanpur court on Friday over a criminal defamation case tied to comments he made back in 2018.
At the time, he allegedly accused the BJP of being led by a "party president who is an accused in a murder case," which the complaint said referred to Amit Shah.
Gandhi's counsel calls case 'cheap publicity'
Gandhi called the case "politically motivated" and said it was just an attempt to harm his reputation.
His counsel, Kashi Prasad Shukla, said, "The petitioner is seeking cheap publicity by involving the leader of the Congress party, who never made any statement to hurt the central BJP leader."
The next court date is March 9, 2026.
Similar cases have popped up against him in Bihar and Maharashtra too—part of an ongoing legal tug-of-war between BJP and Congress during elections.