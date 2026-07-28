Rahul Gandhi contacts Akash Yadav, promises support after Bihar firing
India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached out to Akash Yadav, a student hurt during protests in Bihar over alleged exam irregularities.
Things escalated when a police officer allegedly fired an AK-47, injuring three students.
Gandhi spoke with Yadav (with help from the NSUI president) and promised him full support.
Congress criticizes government, inquiry underway
Gandhi reassured Yadav, saying, "Don't worry. Be fearless. The NSUI is helping you."
Congress later criticized the government for trying to silence students and vowed to keep fighting for their rights.
The incident has led to major political debate, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioning top leaders in Parliament about using force on students.
An official inquiry is now underway.