Rahul Gandhi convoy caught in multi-vehicle crash on Purvanchal Expressway
India
Rahul Gandhi's convoy was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the Purvanchal Expressway on Monday.
Five vehicles and an ambulance were caught up in the accident, leaving several party workers, officials, and security staff reportedly injured.
Even after the scare, Gandhi kept moving toward Sultanpur for the court's expected verdict.
Rahul Gandhi to Sultanpur defamation verdict
Gandhi was headed to Sultanpur for the verdict in the 2018 defamation case involving remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.