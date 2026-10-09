Rahul Gandhi detention exposes Delhi Police and CRPF coordination gaps
India
During protests in Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday, things got complicated between the Delhi Police and the CRPF when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was detained.
While police were handling protesters, CRPF had to stick close to Gandhi because he gets top-level (Z-plus) security, so both forces ended up stepping on each other's toes.
Former CRPF director general criticizes coordination
This overlap created a real headache, with one former CRPF director-general calling out the lack of teamwork.
As one security official put it, it was a "catch-22."
The whole episode showed just how much better these agencies need to coordinate so safety and law enforcement don't clash.