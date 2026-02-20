Rahul Gandhi in defamation case against him: 10 points
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared in a Sultanpur court on Friday to record his statement in a defamation case filed by BJP's Vijay Mishra.
The case goes back to 2018, when Gandhi allegedly called Amit Shah "a party president who is an accused in a murder case" during an election rally, questioning the BJP's integrity.
Gandhi denies all allegations
Gandhi denied all allegations, saying the case is just "political malice." A 2014 CBI court discharged Shah.
After missing earlier hearings and getting bail in 2024, Gandhi told the court he's innocent and described the whole thing as a political conspiracy.
The next hearing is scheduled for March 9; the source does not specify the year. The source also earlier states the court had fixed March 2 for the next hearing (after the Feb 20, 2024 bail).