Rahul Gandhi leads Delhi protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner resign
India
Delhi is buzzing with extra security today as Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders lead a big protest.
They're calling for the chief election commissioner to step down, saying recent changes to the voter lists unfairly wiped out more than 130 million names, alleging the deletions disproportionately affect Muslim voters and other minorities.
Police deploy riot control vehicles
Police have set up and brought in riot control vehicles around the protest route from central Delhi to Ramlila Maidan.
The Cockroach Janta Party and other youth voices have joined in, arguing these voter list changes favor certain groups.
The Election Commission insists anyone wrongly deleted can re-register, but tensions are running high as crowds gather under tight watch.