Rahul Gandhi phoned Mohanjit Singh Sheron, reports say 10 injuries
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spoke to Mohanjit Singh Sheron over the phone, a protester who was seen holding a black flag and raising slogans against the government near Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's event.
Sheron is now in the hospital with 10 injuries, according to medical reports.
Congress AAP clash over alleged assault
The incident has triggered a political clash between Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The Punjab government quickly transferred a senior police officer and moved three others from their posts, and allegations of assault are being investigated.
Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring visited Sheron in the hospital, with State President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring facilitating a phone conversation between Rahul Gandhi and Sheron.
An official investigation is underway.