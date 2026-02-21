Rahul Gandhi to appear in court tomorrow for defamation case
India
Rahul Gandhi is set to appear in a Bhiwandi court on Saturday, February 21, 2026 for a defamation case dating back to 2014, when he allegedly blamed RSS members for Mahatma Gandhi's assassination during a rally.
The complaint was filed by RSS functionary Rajesh Kunte, and the case has been moving through the courts ever since.
Implications of the case
This isn't just about one comment—it's about free speech, political rivalry, and how public figures are held accountable.
Gandhi's appearance is needed for some legal formalities after his previous surety passed away.
With witness statements wrapped up and Maharashtra's political scene shifting, all eyes are on what happens next in this high-profile trial.