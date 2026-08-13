Rahul Gandhi to approach Supreme Court after Allahabad HC order
India
Rahul Gandhi is heading to the Supreme Court after the Allahabad High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate claims that he has more assets than he should.
The Supreme Court is likely to hear Gandhi's plea on August 17, so things could get interesting soon.
Allahabad HC finds CBI report inadequate
The high court wasn't happy with the CBI's earlier report and called it inadequate, asking for a more detailed update from a senior officer.
The whole case started when Bharatiya Janata Party worker S Vignesh Shishir accused Gandhi of disproportionate assets.
The complete case record are being kept sealed, and the next high court hearing is set for August 20.