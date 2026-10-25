Rahul Gandhi to hear Sultanpur court verdict on October 26
India
Rahul Gandhi is heading to a special court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on October 26, where he will hear the verdict in a defamation case.
The case dates back to 2018, when Gandhi allegedly made derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Karnataka elections.
Vijay Mishra, who was the then BJP District Vice President, filed the complaint.
Gandhi faces up to 2 years
If found guilty, Gandhi could face up to two years (Mishra's lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey confirmed this is the maximum sentence).
Three witnesses have already given statements.
After the verdict, Gandhi is expected to appear in the court and get his bail.