Rahul Gandhi unhurt as convoy crashes on Purvanchal Expressway
Rahul Gandhi's convoy was involved in a crash on the Purvanchal Expressway while he was headed to Sultanpur where a special MP-MLA court was scheduled to pronounce its verdict in a defamation case.
Several Congress workers and people associated with security arrangements were injured, but Gandhi himself wasn't hurt and continued on his way.
Rahul Gandhi traveling for defamation verdict
Gandhi was on his way to court over a defamation case linked to comments he made about then BJP president Amit Shah back in 2018.
The verdict, delayed from earlier this month, was set for October 26, 2026.
When Gandhi landed in Lucknow that morning, a big crowd of supporters turned up to greet him.
Authorities also ramped up security around the Sultanpur court to keep things under control during the high-profile hearing.