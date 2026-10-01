Rahul Gandhi's defamation case hearing delayed again until October 6
Rahul Gandhi's defamation case has been delayed yet again, this time because the complainant's lawyer was unwell.
The hearing in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was supposed to continue arguments from September, but keeps getting postponed, even once due to a senior advocate's passing.
Now, everyone's waiting for the next date: October 6.
Vijay Mishra complaint targets Rahul Gandhi
It all started with Gandhi's alleged comments about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the then BJP national president, during an election campaign in Bengaluru in 2018.
A local BJP politician and former chairman of the district cooperative bank Vijay Mishra filed the complaint, and after several court dates, Gandhi subsequently appeared before the court and secured bail.
Mishra tried to get Gandhi's voice sample compared to the statements in question, but courts, including the Allahabad High Court, have repeatedly turned down that request.