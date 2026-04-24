Rahul Meena, 19, accused in Delhi crime after gaming debts

Rahul Meena attacked victim's mother

Fired from working at the victim's home over money issues, Meena returned under pressure from creditors.

He entered the house claiming he was called by the victim's mother and then attacked her with a charger cable.

Afterward, he tried (and failed) to access her digital locker before stealing valuables.

Police caught him hiding in a Dwarka hotel; he's now in four-day judicial custody as investigations continue.