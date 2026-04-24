Rahul Meena, 19, accused in Delhi crime after gaming debts
India
Rahul Meena, 19, once celebrated for scoring 90% in his Class 12 exams, is now at the center of a shocking crime in Delhi.
His life took a sharp turn after he got hooked on online games, leading him to sell even his marksheet and fall into serious debt.
Rahul Meena attacked victim's mother
Fired from working at the victim's home over money issues, Meena returned under pressure from creditors.
He entered the house claiming he was called by the victim's mother and then attacked her with a charger cable.
Afterward, he tried (and failed) to access her digital locker before stealing valuables.
Police caught him hiding in a Dwarka hotel; he's now in four-day judicial custody as investigations continue.