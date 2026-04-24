Rahul Meena, 23, arrested for alleged Delhi rape and murder
India
A 23-year-old from Rajasthan, Rahul Meena, has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering the daughter of an IRS officer in Delhi.
He knew the family from his time as their domestic help but was let go over issues tied to online gaming.
Family denies allegations Rahul Meena detained
Meena's family says he's a quiet person who was good in studies. They denied the allegations.
As things stand, Meena is still in custody while police look into all angles.