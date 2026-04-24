Rahul Meena accused of rape and murder in Kailash Hills India Apr 24, 2026

A tragic crime in Delhi's Kailash Hills has left many shaken.

On April 22, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered by his former house help, Rahul Meena.

He had been asked to quit because of his habit of borrowing small sums from neighbors and used a smart key kept outside the house for helpers to enter their home early in the morning.

After demanding cash and being refused, he attacked her and fled with valuables.