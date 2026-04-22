Raichur heat wave: 47+ newborns hospitalized with dehydration and fever
India
Raichur is dealing with a harsh heat wave, with daytime temperatures hitting 41 to 43 degrees Celsius.
Sadly, more than 47 newborns have been hospitalized for dehydration and fever.
Doctors are urging parents to keep babies well-hydrated and indoors, especially between 10am and 6pm when the heat is at its worst.
India Meteorological Department alerts northern Karnataka
The India Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave alert for several northern Karnataka districts, including Raichur.
Parents are being told to dress infants in light clothes and avoid going out during peak sun hours (12pm to 4 p.m.).
Even though there has been some rain here and there, the high temperatures (and gusty winds) are not letting up anytime soon.