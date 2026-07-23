Raichur launches 125-day scheme paying ₹382 across 179gm panchayats
India
Raichur district just kicked off a 125-day job scheme to help people hit by drought and stop them from leaving their villages for work.
Starting July 1, the program guarantees unskilled jobs in 179 gram panchayats, paying everyone, men and women, the same daily wage of ₹382.
The launch was led by Eshwar Kumar Kandoo, CEO of the Zilla Panchayat.
Raichur scheme includes allowances and support
The scheme isn't just about jobs: it also offers unemployment allowances and extra support for workers facing tough times.
Officials say making this plan work well is key to keeping incomes steady and helping families stay together in Raichur, even during the drought.