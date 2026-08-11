Raigad 10th graders' viral video leads officials to repair road
India
Three 10th-grade students from Raigad, Maharashtra (Neha Ghare, Jyotsna Mukane, and Mansi Pawar) made a funny video about the road they take to school, and it went viral.
Their creative take caught the attention of local officials, who later repaired the road after seeing the clip.
Video praised by families and leaders
Neha played a reporter using an umbrella as a microphone while Jyotsna talked about how tough it was to walk on the muddy road; Mansi filmed everything.
The video didn't just get views: it got praise from families, villagers, and even political leaders. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray is also expected to meet the students.
Neha's father said he is proud his daughter took action for her community.