Raijor Dal protests at Himanta Sarma residence seeking flood relief
India
Raijor Dal took to the streets on Thursday, rallying outside Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's residence in Guwahati.
Their main demand? Quick government relief for families hit hard by recent floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat.
Protesters showed up with black flags, calling attention to the urgent needs of flood-affected communities.
CBI probe sought, Dhoirya Konwar detained
Along with immediate aid, protesters asked for a CBI investigation into what they believe are man-made causes behind the flooding.
They also called for higher compensation and help to rebuild damaged homes and infrastructure.
The protest saw a strong police presence and several detentions, including Raijor Dal leader Dhoirya Konwar, when some tried to get closer to the chief minister's house.