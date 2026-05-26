Railway Board approves India's 1st hydrogen train on Jind-Sonipat route India May 26, 2026

India is rolling out its very first hydrogen-powered train on the Jind-Sonipat route, marking a big step toward greener travel.

Approved by the Railway Board on May 22, 2026, this 10-car train can zip along at up to 75km/h.

With this move, India joins countries like Germany, Japan, and China that are already using hydrogen trains.