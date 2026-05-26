Railway Board approves India's 1st hydrogen train on Jind-Sonipat route
India
India is rolling out its very first hydrogen-powered train on the Jind-Sonipat route, marking a big step toward greener travel.
Approved by the Railway Board on May 22, 2026, this 10-car train can zip along at up to 75km/h.
With this move, India joins countries like Germany, Japan, and China that are already using hydrogen trains.
Hydrogen train emits only water vapor
The new train features two powerful driving power cars (totaling 2,400 kW) and eight passenger coaches, making it the longest and strongest broad-gauge hydrogen train in India.
It's all about clean energy: zero carbon emissions and only water vapor released.
The route stays limited to Jind-Sonipat, with maintenance handled at Shakurbasti. Plus, it completed an oscillation trial run earlier this year.