Railway Board clears Bengaluru Pink Line for BEML trains
India
Bengaluru's Pink Line is gearing up for launch, with the Railway Board giving the green light to BEML trains for its 7.5-kilometer elevated stretch.
Safety checks are set for early October, so you might be able to hop on board as soon as next month.
Bengaluru stretch links 6 stations
This new stretch links six stations, including Kalena Agrahara and IIM-Bangalore, and makes getting around way easier, especially with a handy interchange at Jayadeva Hospital connecting to the Yellow Line.