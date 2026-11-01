Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Bengaluru factory building B28 train
India
India's first bullet train is getting closer to reality.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just visited the Bengaluru factory where the B28 train is being built, checking out how the team is putting together key parts like the underframe, sidewalls, and roof.
The focus is on making sure everything meets strict standards for high-speed rail operations.
Ashwini Vaishnaw watches squeeze test
Vaishnaw also watched a squeeze test to make sure the train's body can handle serious pressure.
He took a look at passenger seats and checked out systems like heating and air conditioning, so comfort won't be an afterthought.
With these steps, India's first high-speed rail service feels closer than ever.