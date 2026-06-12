Railway Minister Vaishnaw announces IRCTC website revamp by July 15
India
Big news for anyone tired of battling CAPTCHAs while booking train tickets: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just announced a revamped IRCTC website, set to launch by July 15.
This update was fast-tracked after students spoke up at an event in Rajasthan, asking for a smoother booking process.
Indian Railways PRS upgrade Aug 2026
Vaishnaw gave railway officials only 30 days to get the new site ready, earning plenty of thanks from students for listening and acting quickly.
Plus, Indian Railways is planning a major upgrade to its Passenger Reservation System (PRS) starting August 2026, so expect easier bookings and fewer tech glitches in the future.