Railway Minister Vaishnaw says proposed Delhi Lucknow Patna bullet train
Big news for travelers: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just said a proposed bullet train corridor would zip between Delhi and Lucknow in just over two hours (that's 495km gone fast) and Delhi to Patna in about four-and-a-half hours.
Other stops like Agra, Kanpur, and Varanasi are also on the route, making long journeys way shorter.
Vaishnaw: project eases travel, boosts tourism
Vaishnaw says this project isn't just about speed: it's set to provide huge relief to lakhs of daily passengers and give a big boost to tourism hotspots like Agra, Prayagraj, and Varanasi.
With India's first high-speed Mumbai-Ahmedabad line launching soon at 320km/h (compared to the current highest design speed of around 180km/h in the Indian railway network, achieved by semi-high-speed services such as Vande Bharat), India's railways are getting a major upgrade.