Railways groups submit wish list to 8th Central Pay Commission

IRTSA seeks ₹52,600 minimum pay

IRTSA wants the minimum monthly pay bumped up to ₹52,600 due to rising living costs.

RSCWS is pushing for wages that actually reflect real expenses like rent and health care.

RSCWS is also calling for more frequent reviews of allowances (like HRA), a fairer system to help employees move up the ladder smoother, and an enhanced annual increment rate of 5% to keep up with inflation.