Railways groups submit wish list to 8th Central Pay Commission
Railways employee group IRTSA and RSCWS, the Railways Senior Citizens Welfare Society, have sent their wish list to the eighth Central Pay Commission, asking for higher salaries, improved allowances, and better annual raises for both current staff and pensioners.
The commission, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is collecting feedback now and plans to share its recommendations by mid-2027.
IRTSA seeks ₹52,600 minimum pay
IRTSA wants the minimum monthly pay bumped up to ₹52,600 due to rising living costs.
RSCWS is pushing for wages that actually reflect real expenses like rent and health care.
RSCWS is also calling for more frequent reviews of allowances (like HRA), a fairer system to help employees move up the ladder smoother, and an enhanced annual increment rate of 5% to keep up with inflation.