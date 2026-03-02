Railways: Gujarat gets ₹17,366cr for infrastructure in 2026-27

Bullet train, high-speed corridors on the way

Big changes are coming: 87 stations are being revamped under the Amrit Station Scheme (21 already done), with major upgrades fast-tracked at places like Ahmedabad and Surat.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train hopes to launch by 2027, promising super-fast trips at 350km/h—think Mumbai to Ahmedabad in under two hours.

Plus, seven new high-speed rail corridors have been greenlit by PM Modi, which could expand high-speed connectivity and create new opportunities.