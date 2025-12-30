Unreserved railway tickets in India will become cheaper from January

The Railway Ministry has directed the Centre For Railway Information System (CRIS) to make necessary software changes for this new discount scheme. "CRIS shall furnish the feedback of this proposal in May for further examination," the ministry said in a letter dated today.

Cashback scheme

Existing cashback scheme for R-wallet payments continues

The Ministry has clarified that the existing 3% cashback for bookings through R-wallet on the RailOne app will continue. An official explained, "In the existing system, three percent cashback is offered to prospective passengers who purchase unreserved tickets on RailOne App and make payments through R-wallet." The new offer is not applicable on any other online platforms for purchasing unreserved tickets.