Unreserved railway tickets in India will become cheaper from January
What's the story
The Railway Ministry has announced a new discount scheme for passengers booking unreserved tickets through the RailOne app. From January 14 to July 14, 2026, passengers will get a 3% discount on such bookings if paid through any digital mode. This is an expansion of the current offer where only R-wallet payments attract a 3% cashback.
Implementation directive
Ministry directs CRIS to implement software changes
The Railway Ministry has directed the Centre For Railway Information System (CRIS) to make necessary software changes for this new discount scheme. "CRIS shall furnish the feedback of this proposal in May for further examination," the ministry said in a letter dated today.
Cashback scheme
Existing cashback scheme for R-wallet payments continues
The Ministry has clarified that the existing 3% cashback for bookings through R-wallet on the RailOne app will continue. An official explained, "In the existing system, three percent cashback is offered to prospective passengers who purchase unreserved tickets on RailOne App and make payments through R-wallet." The new offer is not applicable on any other online platforms for purchasing unreserved tickets.