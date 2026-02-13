Railways to build underground line in 'Chicken neck' for defense
Indian Railways has announced plans for a nearly 36-km (35.76km) underground rail stretch cutting through the super-narrow Siliguri Corridor—aka the "Chicken Neck"—which connects mainland India to the northeastern states.
This new route, with an alignment beginning at Tinmile Hat, passing through Rangapani and extending up to Bagdogra (the underground section is planned between Dumdangi and Bagdogra), is a big deal for both travel and security in the region.
Union minister on project
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project is "designed to ensure secure, reliable and uninterrupted connectivity" for the Northeast.
The tunnels sit deep underground (about 20-24 meters), doubling as protected routes for defense teams and emergency relief.
Line to improve efficiency, reliability of movements
Right next to key military bases like Bagdogra Air Force Station, this line is set to make moving troops and equipment way smoother.
Plus, with high-tech upgrades like automatic signaling and electrification, the line is expected to improve the efficiency and reliability of movements across this critical stretch.