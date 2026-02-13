Railways to build underground line in 'Chicken neck' for defense India Feb 13, 2026

Indian Railways has announced plans for a nearly 36-km (35.76km) underground rail stretch cutting through the super-narrow Siliguri Corridor—aka the "Chicken Neck"—which connects mainland India to the northeastern states.

This new route, with an alignment beginning at Tinmile Hat, passing through Rangapani and extending up to Bagdogra (the underground section is planned between Dumdangi and Bagdogra), is a big deal for both travel and security in the region.