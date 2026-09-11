IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in north, east India
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to heavy rainfall in several northern and eastern states on Friday. The weather update includes thunderstorms for Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal. Residents have been advised to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid any inconvenience due to the weather conditions.
Capital forecast
Rain likely to intensify in Delhi from Saturday
According to the agency, residents in Delhi can expect cloudy skies throughout the day, amid the ongoing BRICS summit.
Light rain is likely in the city and its neighboring areas such as Noida and Gurugram.
The IMD has said that rainfall activity is expected to intensify after Friday, raising concerns of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas.
Odisha warning
Heavy rainfall in Odisha, yellow alert in UP
In Odisha, several districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall till September 13. These include Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudhagada, Nuapada, Balangir, Malkangiri, Puri, Khordah, and Nayagada.
The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms in 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Bahraich, Kheri, Sitapur, Shravasti, Barabanki, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Ayodhya, Pratapgarh, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Sonbhadra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, and Mau.
Bihar forecast
Farmers cautioned to protect crops from heavy rainfall
The southern districts of Bihar are also expected to witness similar weather conditions in the coming days.
Farmers in both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been advised to protect their crops from possible damage due to heavy rainfall.
They have also been cautioned against taking shelter under large trees or electricity poles during thunderstorms.
Southern update
Rain expected in southern coastal areas
The IMD has also predicted fresh rainfall in the coastal areas of southern states such as Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu on Friday.
The weather department's forecast indicates widespread rain activities across several regions in India.
Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather updates and take necessary precautions during this period of inclement weather.