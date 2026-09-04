Rain brings relief to Delhi as IMD issues red alert
India
Delhi and adjoining areas received rain on Friday afternoon, finally getting relief from the muggy weather.
The IMD has put out a red alert for Delhi, with more rain and thunderstorms likely soon.
Noida and Ghaziabad are also under an orange warning, so umbrellas might be your best friend for now.
Delhi records 3rd straight wet August
This August was extra wet for Delhi (over 120mm above the usual average), making it the third year in a row with heavy August rains.
On Friday, minimum temperatures hovered a bit above normal in most stations, while humidity hit 75%.
Meanwhile, in Haryana, rainfall was actually below average overall this month, except Gurugram, which saw a big surplus and got drenched between August 21 and 27.