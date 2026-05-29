Rain cools Delhi-NCR heatwave with Gurgaon seeing nearly 12°C drop India May 29, 2026

Delhi-NCR finally got a break from the brutal heatwave as rain on Thursday evening cooled things down fast.

Gurgaon felt the biggest relief, with temperatures dropping nearly 12 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar and Mehrauli in South Delhi saw drops of 11 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius.

Even Narayana cooled off by six degrees Celsius.

Just days ago, temperatures were hitting above 45 degrees Celsius, so this change was definitely welcome.