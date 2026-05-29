Rain cools Delhi-NCR heatwave with Gurgaon seeing nearly 12°C drop
India
Delhi-NCR finally got a break from the brutal heatwave as rain on Thursday evening cooled things down fast.
Gurgaon felt the biggest relief, with temperatures dropping nearly 12 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar and Mehrauli in South Delhi saw drops of 11 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius.
Even Narayana cooled off by six degrees Celsius.
Just days ago, temperatures were hitting above 45 degrees Celsius, so this change was definitely welcome.
IMD: Rain till May31, heat returns
According to the IMD, rain and thunderstorms are expected to stick around until May 31, keeping things much more comfortable at around 34 to 35 degrees Celsius.
But heads up: starting June 1, dry heat is likely to return and temperatures could jump back up by about five to six degrees Celsius.