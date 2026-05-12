Rain, dust storms in Delhi-NCR, Haryana; heatwave alert for Rajasthan
What's the story
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a major weather change across northern India on Tuesday, May 12. After a prolonged period of intense heat, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Uttar Pradesh are bracing for rain. The IMD has predicted light rainfall with thunderstorms and dust storms in these regions. Wind speeds could reach up to 30-50km/h during this time.
Regional impact
Rainfall expected in Punjab, Haryana, western Rajasthan
The rainfall is likely to be concentrated in the afternoon and evening hours, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. Similar weather patterns are expected in Punjab, Haryana, and western Rajasthan with increased chances of lightning and dust storms. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is also expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Heatwave alert
Severe heatwave warning for western Rajasthan
However, western Rajasthan continues to reel under a severe heatwave with temperatures soaring up to 45°C. The IMD has warned of a "severe heat wave" in the region. This extreme weather is attributed to two meteorological phenomena: a western disturbance creating induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Northern Rajasthan, and an east-west trough line extending from this circulation over Haryana, Delhi, and Southwest Uttar Pradesh.
Other regions
Rain predicted in northeast, J&K, Tamil Nadu
Apart from northern India, heavy showers are also predicted in scattered places across Northeast India, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu. Kerala and Coastal Karnataka are also likely to witness rainfall. These weather changes come as a relief to some regions but continue to pose challenges for others, like western Rajasthan, which is still under the grip of severe heat conditions.