Rain, dust storms in Delhi-NCR, Haryana; heatwave alert for Rajasthan

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a major weather change across northern India on Tuesday, May 12. After a prolonged period of intense heat, Delhi , Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Uttar Pradesh are bracing for rain. The IMD has predicted light rainfall with thunderstorms and dust storms in these regions. Wind speeds could reach up to 30-50km/h during this time.

Regional impact Rainfall expected in Punjab, Haryana, western Rajasthan The rainfall is likely to be concentrated in the afternoon and evening hours, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. Similar weather patterns are expected in Punjab, Haryana, and western Rajasthan with increased chances of lightning and dust storms. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is also expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Heatwave alert Severe heatwave warning for western Rajasthan However, western Rajasthan continues to reel under a severe heatwave with temperatures soaring up to 45°C. The IMD has warned of a "severe heat wave" in the region. This extreme weather is attributed to two meteorological phenomena: a western disturbance creating induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Northern Rajasthan, and an east-west trough line extending from this circulation over Haryana, Delhi, and Southwest Uttar Pradesh.

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