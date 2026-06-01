Rain eases Uttar Pradesh heat, IMD warns thunderstorms this week
After rainfall, Monday's rainfall brought a welcome break for people across Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow saw cooler temperatures (34.1 degrees Celsius high and 24.4 degrees Celsius low) and the IMD says we can expect more clouds and possible thunderstorms in the next few days.
IMD issues orange alert West UP
IMD has put out an orange alert for West Uttar Pradesh on June 3 and 4, warning about strong thunderstorms, lightning, and winds up to 70km per hour.
There is also a yellow alert for June 2 with gusts reaching 60km per hour, so keep an eye out for sudden weather changes this week.
Rain keeps most cities below 40C
Thanks to the rain, most cities stayed under 40 degrees Celsius: Varanasi hit 39.8 degrees Celsius at its highest, while Banda was several degrees cooler than usual.
It is a big relief after all that heat!