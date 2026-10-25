Rain, hail and storms cool Delhi NCR late Saturday night
India
Late Saturday night, Delhi-NCR got a surprise weather twist: rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds rolled through places like Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.
Some spots even saw hail. The result? A noticeable drop in temperature that finally gave everyone a break from the lingering heat.
IMD issues storm and rain alerts
This sudden weather isn't just local; it's part of a bigger pattern across northern and central India.
The IMD had already put out alerts for storms and rain in several states (even Haryana saw hail).
With more showers likely over the next few days, expect temperatures to drop in Delhi.
People are loving the cooler air and there's hope this rain will help clear up Delhi's air a bit!